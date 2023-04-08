Head-To-Head Survey: NextPlat (NXPL) vs. The Competition

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NextPlat to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -42.54% -38.56% NextPlat Competitors -62.91% 1.69% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextPlat and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 614 2328 2479 120 2.38

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 145.28%. Given NextPlat’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -2.11 NextPlat Competitors $366.36 billion $682.95 million -2.42

NextPlat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NextPlat competitors beat NextPlat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

