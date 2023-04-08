Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) vs. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81% Midland States Bancorp 25.95% 13.93% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Silvergate Capital and Midland States Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 5 5 2 0 1.75 Midland States Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 2,290.34%. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Midland States Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 0.26 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.05 Midland States Bancorp $381.65 million 1.21 $99.03 million $4.23 4.85

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services. The Wealth Management segment consists of trust and fiduciary services, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Other segment includes the operating results of the parent company, the captive insurance business unit, and the elimination of intercompany transactions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Effingham, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.