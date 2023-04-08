Contrasting IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) & Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE)

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Rating) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceres Ventures and IMAC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ceres Ventures alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,868.25%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IMAC $16.19 million 0.26 -$10.54 million ($0.65) -0.19

This table compares Ceres Ventures and IMAC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ceres Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMAC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of IMAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A IMAC -83.25% -70.82% -45.08%

Summary

Ceres Ventures beats IMAC on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceres Ventures

(Get Rating)

Ceres Ventures, Inc. is a development stage company, which identifies licenses, develops, and commercializes novel environmentally sound, technically and economically feasible, and cost effective technologies for water, air, and soil pollution treatment and purification. The company was founded on July 25, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About IMAC

(Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C. Wallis, Jason William Brame and Jeffrey S. Ervin in August 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.