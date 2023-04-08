Contrasting Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and SmartRent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $162.64 million 12.55 $6.48 million $0.41 197.49 SmartRent $167.82 million 3.00 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -5.16

Agilysys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.8% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Agilysys and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 3 0 3.00 SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83

Agilysys currently has a consensus price target of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 116.65%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Agilysys.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 6.51% 25.07% 11.75% SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00%

Volatility and Risk

Agilysys has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats SmartRent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming industry for both corporate and tribal, hotels resort and cruise, foodservice management, and the restaurant, university, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.