Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 87.1% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 246,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.11 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.