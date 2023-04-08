Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Watsco Trading Down 1.8 %

Watsco stock opened at $301.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $343.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.46 and its 200 day moving average is $278.03.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

