Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AANNF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.37) to €2.90 ($3.15) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AANNF opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

