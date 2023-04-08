International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSW. B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.08%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock worth $2,062,794. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 442,916 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in International Seaways by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 429,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

