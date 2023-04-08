Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Plexus by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

