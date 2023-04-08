Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$35.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.57. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$29.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.08. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.2608696 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.