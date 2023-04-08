HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $166.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Insider Activity at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,515,958.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 39,208 shares valued at $6,367,528. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in HEICO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

