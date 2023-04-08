Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $685.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LDSCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($8.07) to GBX 700 ($8.69) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

LDSCY stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

