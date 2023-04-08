Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $72.11

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Trupanion Trading Up 2.7 %

Trupanion stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,349,411.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,349,411.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,685,227. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

