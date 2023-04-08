Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) PT at C$167.50

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$174.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

WCN stock opened at C$185.86 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$148.05 and a 52-week high of C$196.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$182.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 8.4463404 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

