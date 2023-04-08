GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $208.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GNNDY stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.