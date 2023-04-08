Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

SAIC stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.