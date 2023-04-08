Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

NYSE ARE opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $205.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 30,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

