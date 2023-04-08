Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

