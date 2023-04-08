Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of COCP opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.21.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
