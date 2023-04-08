BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$97.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.93. BRP has a 1 year low of C$76.72 and a 1 year high of C$120.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

