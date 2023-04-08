H.B. Fuller to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.20). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $958.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million.
H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE FUL opened at $64.10 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.53.
H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 25.68%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
H.B. Fuller Company Profile
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.
