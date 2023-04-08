Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Blue Bird stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $608.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 395.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

