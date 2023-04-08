Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.13.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

