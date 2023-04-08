Head to Head Survey: SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ZTE and SGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ZTE
|$17.75 billion
|0.53
|$1.06 billion
|$0.47
|8.60
|SGS
|$6.96 billion
|2.45
|$616.16 million
|N/A
|N/A
ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than SGS.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares ZTE and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ZTE
|5.89%
|13.25%
|4.04%
|SGS
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
ZTE has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for ZTE and SGS, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ZTE
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|SGS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.63
Summary
ZTE beats SGS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
About SGS
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation. The Health & Nutrition segment includes Food, Crop Science, Health Science and Cosmetics & Hygiene. The Industries & Environment segment includes Field Services and Inspection, Technical Assessment and Advisory, Industrial and Public Health & Safety, Environmental Testing and Public Mandates. The Natural Resources segment includes Trade and Inspection of minerals, oil and gas and agricultural commodities, Laboratory Testing, Metallurgy and Consulting and Market Intelligence. The Knowledge segment includes Management System Certification, Customized Audits, Consulting and Academy. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
