Contrasting Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) & goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) and goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vanquis Banking Group and goeasy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 1.77 goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 55.84

Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of goeasy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vanquis Banking Group and goeasy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A goeasy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Vanquis Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.8%. goeasy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vanquis Banking Group pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. goeasy pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vanquis Banking Group and goeasy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanquis Banking Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 goeasy 0 0 3 0 3.00

goeasy has a consensus target price of $165.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.34%. Given goeasy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe goeasy is more favorable than Vanquis Banking Group.

Summary

goeasy beats Vanquis Banking Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanquis Banking Group



Vanquis Banking Group Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor. The Moneybarn segment includes non-standard vehicle finance. The company was founded by Joshua Kelley Waddilove in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, United Kingdom.

About goeasy



goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

