Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Performance
Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources
