StockNews.com Downgrades Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

NYSE CRL opened at $196.59 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

