Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 399 2315 3297 76 2.50

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.40% -18.08% 1.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -4.80 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.13 billion $198.04 million 9.84

Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. rivals beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

