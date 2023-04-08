Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $512,700.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $512,700.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

