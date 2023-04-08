Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 4.7 %

CMCM stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

