StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 0.5 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

