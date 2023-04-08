China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

