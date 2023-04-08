Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

