Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Startek Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE SRT opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Startek Company Profile
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
