Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock

NYSE SRT opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Startek Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Startek during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Startek during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Startek during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Startek during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

