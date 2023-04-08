SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:SSY opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.