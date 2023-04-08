Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Organovo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.