Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

