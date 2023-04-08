Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 4.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 70,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

