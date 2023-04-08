BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Further Reading

