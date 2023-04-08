BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th.
BIOLASE Price Performance
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.