Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Head to Head Survey

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Company and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 5 7 1 2.69 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 9 4 0 2.13

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $50.88, indicating a potential upside of 34.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $50.41, indicating a potential upside of 71.53%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 1.73 $13.18 billion $3.14 12.07 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.34 billion 1.30 $907.00 million $5.80 5.07

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation, National Association. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 15.91% 9.28% 0.79% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 27.18% 18.36% 1.02%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Wells Fargo & Company on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth & Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients. The com

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

