Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Price Performance

NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Skillz by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Skillz by 288.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 587,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 436,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 43.1% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.