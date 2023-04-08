NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) is one of 986 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NeuroSense Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -139.41% -115.46% NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors -3,495.77% -222.94% -34.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroSense Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors 4188 15047 41518 713 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.07%. Given NeuroSense Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroSense Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -$12.34 million -1.61 NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors $1.82 billion $242.10 million -3.57

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroSense Therapeutics. NeuroSense Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroSense Therapeutics peers beat NeuroSense Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

