Reviewing AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) & EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

EVE has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVE and AERWINS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A -$174.03 million N/A N/A AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVE and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 3 2 0 2.40 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

EVE presently has a consensus price target of $7.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than EVE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of EVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -24.03% -17.19% AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats EVE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

