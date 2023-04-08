Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $36.60

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

