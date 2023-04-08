Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCEHY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $49.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $471.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Tencent has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.