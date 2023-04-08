Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 100.20 ($1.24).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.92) to GBX 76 ($0.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 83.35 ($1.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 694.58, a PEG ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.90 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Quilter Increases Dividend

Quilter Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.