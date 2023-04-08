Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $56.50

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Century Communities Stock Down 2.1 %

CCS stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,452,000 after purchasing an additional 75,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 595,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

