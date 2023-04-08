Financial Comparison: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 22.58% 76.09% 35.82% Expion360 -105.21% -205.40% -131.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atkore and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 4 0 2.80 Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atkore currently has a consensus target price of $161.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Expion360.

0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Expion360’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $3.91 billion 1.23 $913.43 million $20.20 6.03 Expion360 $7.16 million 4.78 -$7.54 million ($1.17) -4.27

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atkore beats Expion360 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

