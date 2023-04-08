Brokerages Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target at $5.60

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $125,971.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,012,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTLK opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.04.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.
