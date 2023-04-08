WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.